Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Up 15.1% in September

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,100 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 305,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,511.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EVKIF shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Evonik Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evonik Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Evonik Industries
Evonik Industries Stock Performance
Evonik Industries Company Profile
Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.
