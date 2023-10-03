Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Up 15.1% in September

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,100 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 305,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,511.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EVKIF shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Evonik Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evonik Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Evonik Industries Company Profile

EVKIF stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $22.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average of $19.82.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

