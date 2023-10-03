RHS Financial LLC Buys Shares of 7,768 JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

RHS Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 3,395.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 650.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JMOM opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.06. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $34.37 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $273.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.00.

About JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

