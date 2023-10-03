First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Short Interest Update

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FNRN stock opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98. First Northern Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $139.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.45.

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 25.85%.

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market deposit accounts, and time deposits.

