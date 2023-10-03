Centurion Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,066.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,949,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,895,608 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,443,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,955,000 after acquiring an additional 51,197 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,098,000 after purchasing an additional 289,818 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,011,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,938,000 after purchasing an additional 168,568 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,709,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,697 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $93.81 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.3992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

