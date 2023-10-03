Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Sold by Centurion Wealth Management LLC

Centurion Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinus LLC raised its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $475.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.34.

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

