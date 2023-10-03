Centurion Wealth Management LLC Has $431,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.88.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $395.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 417,360 shares of company stock worth $165,661,878. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

