Centurion Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,198 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,277.8% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $68.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $75.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.51 and a 200-day moving average of $72.59.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

