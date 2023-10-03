EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Short Interest Update

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,200 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the August 31st total of 323,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 923.0 days.

EQB Stock Performance

EQGPF stock opened at $56.16 on Tuesday. EQB has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on EQB from C$78.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$89.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$89.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of EQB from C$93.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

