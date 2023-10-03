Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Short Interest Update

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the August 31st total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Spectral Medical Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDTXF opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Spectral Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24.

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

