Centurion Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Enbridge by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 13.4% during the first quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,835,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,042,000 after purchasing an additional 216,728 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.0% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 32.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE ENB opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.68 and a twelve month high of $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

