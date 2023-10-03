RBA Wealth Management LLC Acquires 421 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,224,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,748,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,367,710,000 after purchasing an additional 348,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,349,000 after purchasing an additional 421,874 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,675,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $340,286,000 after buying an additional 81,702 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 1,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $153,851.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,000,972.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 1,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $153,851.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,000,972.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,524. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Price Performance

NYSE TRGP opened at $83.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 2.24. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $62.27 and a 52-week high of $88.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.08.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 4.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

