Busey Wealth Management Decreases Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,762,040,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 314,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

