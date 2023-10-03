Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Magna International were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Magna International by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 664.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 103,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:MGA opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. Magna International Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $68.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average is $55.28.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. Magna International had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.87.

Magna International Profile

(Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

