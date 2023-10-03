1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 40 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

1900 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,360 shares of company stock valued at $26,743,411. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $430.95 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $564.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $489.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $488.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.67.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

