Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 392.2% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $79.51 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $91.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.60. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on OTIS. UBS Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

