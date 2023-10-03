Busey Wealth Management Sells 1,439 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 783.8% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 134,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 119,725 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 35.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 36,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 261.9% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 27,130 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $270,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,068.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Federated Hermes Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $433.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.73 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 27.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

