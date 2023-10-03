1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,581 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

1900 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,581 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 203.3% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 595,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,982,000 after purchasing an additional 399,467 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 414,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 220.7% during the second quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 447,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 308,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 80,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.29.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.