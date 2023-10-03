Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 514.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Novartis by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,303 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,982,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,371,000 after acquiring an additional 279,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Novartis by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after acquiring an additional 377,693 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Novartis by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,173,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,974,000 after acquiring an additional 180,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $101.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.24 and a twelve month high of $105.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.62. The firm has a market cap of $215.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVS

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.