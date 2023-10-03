C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $271,000 Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,194 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,732.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,037,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,965,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCL opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.40. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

