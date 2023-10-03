C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 48,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 15,237 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

SDY stock opened at $113.46 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.91.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

