Worldcoin Price Hits $1.62 on Exchanges (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Worldcoin token can currently be bought for $1.62 or 0.00005900 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Worldcoin has a market cap of $214.29 million and approximately $78.89 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,080,613 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 132,070,928.04069614 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.65169416 USD and is down -3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $81,704,704.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

