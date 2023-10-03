ASD (ASD) Price Reaches $0.0486 on Major Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, ASD has traded up 5% against the dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $32.10 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0486 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007419 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00021256 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00016533 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 55.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00013506 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,497.01 or 0.99990226 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002287 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.048842 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,597,958.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.