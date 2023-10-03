Orchid (OXT) One Day Volume Hits $16.05 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Orchid has a market cap of $67.17 million and $16.05 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.0698 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007419 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00021256 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00016533 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 55.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00013506 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,497.01 or 0.99990226 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07044059 USD and is up 2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $13,737,009.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.