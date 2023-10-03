MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MMD opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.86.

Get MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund alerts:

Insider Transactions at MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

In related news, Portfolio Manager Michael Denlinger sold 4,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $76,999.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,623 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,476 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,849 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.