MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:MMD opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.86.
Insider Transactions at MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund
In related news, Portfolio Manager Michael Denlinger sold 4,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $76,999.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund
MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.
