Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Paramount Resources Stock Down 4.2 %

TSE:POU opened at C$30.88 on Tuesday. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$25.05 and a 52 week high of C$33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.54.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$374.40 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 35.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 4.230137 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares upgraded Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Paramount Resources

In related news, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.19, for a total value of C$321,910.00. Corporate insiders own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

Featured Stories

