Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Burberry Group (BURBY)

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS: BURBY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/2/2023 – Burberry Group was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/27/2023 – Burberry Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,290 ($27.68) to GBX 2,230 ($26.96).

9/26/2023 – Burberry Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,240 ($27.08) to GBX 2,200 ($26.59).

9/20/2023 – Burberry Group is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/20/2023 – Burberry Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,400 ($29.01) to GBX 2,240 ($27.08).

Burberry Group Stock Performance

BURBY opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Burberry Group plc has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $32.81.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.