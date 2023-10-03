Strike (STRK) Reaches Market Cap of $42.88 Million

Strike (STRK) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Strike has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Strike token can now be bought for about $10.91 or 0.00039656 BTC on major exchanges. Strike has a market cap of $42.88 million and $29.10 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,932,104 tokens. The official website for Strike is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

