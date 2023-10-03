Joystick (JOY) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $662,212.98

Joystick (JOY) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Joystick token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Joystick has a market capitalization of $662,212.98 and approximately $15.16 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007419 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00021256 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00016533 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 55.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00013506 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,497.01 or 0.99990226 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Joystick Profile

JOY is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0031534 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours.

