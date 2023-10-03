Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the shipping company on Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Costamare has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years. Costamare has a payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Costamare to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Costamare Stock Performance

CMRE opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. Costamare has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Costamare

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Costamare had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $367.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.53 million. On average, analysts expect that Costamare will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMRE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 1,877.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Costamare by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Costamare in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

