LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Announces $0.19 Monthly Dividend

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.
LTC Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 120.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.
LTC Properties Stock Down 2.0 %
LTC opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $30.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 13.18.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTC. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth $247,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in LTC Properties by 32.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 213 properties in 29 states with 29 operating partners.
