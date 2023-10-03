LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Announces $0.19 Monthly Dividend

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

LTC Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 120.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Stock Down 2.0 %

LTC opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $30.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 13.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LTC Properties

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTC. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth $247,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in LTC Properties by 32.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LTC Properties

(Get Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 213 properties in 29 states with 29 operating partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.