Short Interest in Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Drops By 6.8%

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,700 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the August 31st total of 1,857,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Stock Down 2.1 %

About Element Fleet Management

Shares of ELEEF opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.67. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $16.37.

(Get Free Report)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.