Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Short Interest Update

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,279,300 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the August 31st total of 11,224,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Fabege AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FBGGF opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.46. Fabege AB has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $7.18.

Fabege AB (publ) Company Profile

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

