discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $618.89

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 618.89 ($7.48) and last traded at GBX 629 ($7.60), with a volume of 61479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 643 ($7.77).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on DSCV. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($12.45) target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Friday, September 15th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on discoverIE Group
discoverIE Group Price Performance
discoverIE Group Company Profile
discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than discoverIE Group
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- How You Can Beat the Yields on near 5% Treasuries, plus Upside
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- International Paper’s 5% Yield Offers Big Value
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- A Growing 4% Dividend makes this a REIT to Shop For
Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.