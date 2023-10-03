discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $618.89

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 618.89 ($7.48) and last traded at GBX 629 ($7.60), with a volume of 61479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 643 ($7.77).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DSCV. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($12.45) target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Get discoverIE Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on discoverIE Group

discoverIE Group Price Performance

discoverIE Group Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of £604.18 million, a PE ratio of 2,922.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 736.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 790.36.

(Get Free Report)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.