Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the August 31st total of 32,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Bridger Aerospace Group Price Performance
Bridger Aerospace Group stock opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $25.90.
Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter.
Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile
Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.
