Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Short Interest Update

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the August 31st total of 2,490,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 646,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 45.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. Avnet has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average of $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 14.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

