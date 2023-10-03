Short Interest in Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Grows By 5.9%

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the August 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.0 days.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

AVTE stock opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $30.79.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,931 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $59,200.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,442.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $59,200.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,442.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $159,592.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,497 shares of company stock worth $570,605. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTE. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 136.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 1,351.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $66,000.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

