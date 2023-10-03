Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Down 6.8% in September

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the August 31st total of 258,500 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Shares of ATLO stock opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. Ames National has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $148.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Ames National’s payout ratio is 61.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ames National by 327.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after buying an additional 408,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ames National by 88.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 76,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ames National by 165.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ames National by 245.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 52,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ames National during the first quarter valued at about $690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ames National in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

