ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Short Interest Down 6.5% in September

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,600 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 244,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASLN opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASLN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 14th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 64,784 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $3,832,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 574.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 405,296 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 66,544 shares during the period. 42.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

