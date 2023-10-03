Short Interest in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Drops By 6.7%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,260,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the August 31st total of 18,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 21.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance
AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71. AST SpaceMobile has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.22.
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.
About AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.
