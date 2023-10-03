Short Interest in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Drops By 6.7%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,260,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the August 31st total of 18,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 21.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71. AST SpaceMobile has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.22.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

About AST SpaceMobile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASTS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 273.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935,470 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 2,339,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 701,141 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at about $9,883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,056,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,850,000 after buying an additional 203,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth about $9,304,000. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

