Short Interest in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Drops By 6.7%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,260,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the August 31st total of 18,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 21.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71. AST SpaceMobile has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.22.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASTS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 273.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935,470 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 2,339,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 701,141 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at about $9,883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,056,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,850,000 after buying an additional 203,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth about $9,304,000. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

