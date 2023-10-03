GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.0 days.

GAIL (India) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GAILF opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87. GAIL has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $9.10.

About GAIL (India)

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission and marketing of natural gas to the power, fertilizer, industrial, automotive, petrochemicals, and domestic and commercial sectors.

