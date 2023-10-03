Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,800 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the August 31st total of 126,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Several analysts have recently commented on FTTRF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Forterra from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 214 ($2.59) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Forterra from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Forterra to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Shares of FTTRF stock opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. Forterra has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $2.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke precast products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block and flooring, box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls; chimneys, roofing, and fuel system; special shaped bricks; paving; and façade system, including lightweight, brick slip cladding system, wonderwall, quickwall, and surebrick.

