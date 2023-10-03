Park Aerospace (PKE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 5th.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.55 million for the quarter.

NYSE PKE opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.74. Park Aerospace has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $313.77 million, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKE. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 277.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 542.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 20,907.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

