Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Short Interest Up 9.3% in September

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 101,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Artesian Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. Artesian Resources has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average of $49.62. The firm has a market cap of $422.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $25.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Analysts forecast that Artesian Resources will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artesian Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.284 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is 66.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARTNA. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,771,000 after purchasing an additional 224,669 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $7,677,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 115,061 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 53.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 66,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 85.9% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 102,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 47,573 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Artesian Resources in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARTNA

About Artesian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.