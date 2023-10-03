Private Ocean LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 249.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 84.2% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ stock opened at $55.36 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average of $59.51.

