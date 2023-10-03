Private Ocean LLC Grows Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.46.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $440.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $455.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.35. The stock has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

See Also

