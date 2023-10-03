First Command Bank Buys New Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $58.32 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $103,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,891.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $103,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,891.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Rust sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $123,543.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 562,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,451,721 in the last 90 days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

