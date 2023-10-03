First Command Bank Sells 122 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

First Command Bank trimmed its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,851,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,835 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TE Connectivity by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,500,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,114,837,000 after buying an additional 510,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,332,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $697,471,000 after buying an additional 62,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $584,131,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $123.22 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $146.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

