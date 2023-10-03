iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,871,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,425,000 after acquiring an additional 287,360 shares during the period. Security National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 61,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $35.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.88.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

