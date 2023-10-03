The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.52. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interpublic Group of Companies

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.