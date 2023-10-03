Busey Wealth Management Has $1.53 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,817,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $274.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.56. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $295.07. The stock has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.